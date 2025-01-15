Skip to Content
NMDOT announces winners for the 2025 Name a Snowplow contest

Published 5:56 PM

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced the 2025 Name a Snowplow contest winners. The Winning names are: District 1: Snow Bueno, Snow Way, José!, District 2: Scoop Dogg, Chips & Que Snow, District 3: Alice Scooper, Taylor Drift, District 4: Blizzard of Oz, Red Chilly Brrrr-ito, District 5: Clear-o-Pathra, Blizzard Wizard and District 6: Zia Later, Snow, En-CHILL-ada.

NMDOT said "Thank you, New Mexico for the most unique, fun, and New Mexico-inspired names for our hardworking snowplows. These trucks play an important role in keeping our communities connected and our roads safe during the winter months, look for our newly named plows on roads near you."

