Organizations offer free healthcare services for El Paso community at fair

Vaccinations, blood screening tests, SNAP benefits sign-ups, were all available at a health fair hosted by a local clinic and medical student volunteers, all at no cost.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the students at Texas Tech Foster School of Medicine wanted to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader by hosting a community lunch and health fair at the Family Youth Services Center for the underserved community.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, dozens of El Pasoans visited the fair to get the HPV and Flu vaccines, get glucose and hemoglobin screenings, a healthy lunch with snacks, and all the information on health and nutrition provided by RotaCare Clinic volunteers.

"We've all kind of experienced that health care here is a bit too expensive," medical student and volunteer Adan Garcia. "I'm from a border town in the south, and it's where often that we'll actually go to Mexico."

Garcia says he's glad his school gives him on-hand experience to help out the community.

Other organizations like The Recovery Guide were present, offering mental health and addiction resources, and El Paso Fighting Hunger, to inform people on their programs for food security and nutrition for low income populations.

Venezuelan migrant Wilfredo Vasquez came with his family from Centro De Los Trabajadores Agrícolas Fronterizos to get vaccines.

"I think it's very cool, very beautiful all the help we're getting thanks to you guys, we're getting the support for our wellness," said Vasquez, translated from Spanish.

RotaCare provides services to all, including those who are uninsured, underinsured and undocumented.

Beth Mcelhiney, the student director at RotaCare, said they don't ask any questions.

For those who missed the yearly event, these free services are available at the RotaCare Clinic everyday.

More information can be found on the RotaCare Clinic website.