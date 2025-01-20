Vigil held for El Paso man killed in crash on January 12th

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- A vigil will be held for Cody Vaughn, an El Paso man killed in a car crash last weekend, tonight at 7 p.m. The vigil will take place at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso.

Vaughn's car was rear-ended at a traffic light and pushed into oncoming traffic, where he died on the scene. The crash happened at Gateway North and Sean Haggerty just after 7 a.m. on the morning of January 12th.

Vaughn was 31 years old and a staunch animal activist. He had a self funded pet rescue in his community. His brother, Jason, sent ABC-7 this statement:

"Tonight, we come together to remember Cody, a kind soul with a big heart for animals. Cody dedicated so much of his time to making the world a better place for them, and his passion inspired so many of us. Losing him so suddenly to a reckless driver at the Gateway North and Sean Haggerty intersection has been heartbreaking for everyone who knew and loved him. This intersection has long been a concern for people in our community, and Cody's loss is a powerful reminder that we all need to do better as drivers-to slow down, stay alert, and make safety a priority to prevent tragedies like this."

Vaughn's family asks those attending the vigil to bring their own candles, as well as dog and cat food or blankets to be donated in Cody's memory.

If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe that will help the Vaughn family, you can find the link here.