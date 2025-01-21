Adoptable pets paw-paint art at El Paso Animal Services Shelter at 3rd annual action

EL Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services announced the third annual Inspire Your Heart with Art Day Virtual Auction. This was done in collaboration with Friends of El Paso Animal Services. The auction starts January 21st and runs until January 31st, 2025.

“This event highlights the creativity and resilience of the animals in our care while giving the community an opportunity to support lifesaving efforts,” said Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services. “We’re excited to share these unique pieces and make a lasting impact on the lives of shelter pets.”

Dogs and cats did this by walking across canvases using non-toxic paint, which resulted in the heartfelt masterpiece canavases. The unique works of art are available for bidding starting January 21st. For more information and if you would like to submit a bid click here.