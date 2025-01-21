Skip to Content
El Paso Symphony Orchestra announced their 4th annual Young People’s Concert to welcome over 9,000 5th graders from El Paso

El Paso, Texas — The El Paso Symphony Orchestra announced their 4th annual Young People’s Concerts free of charge to all area 5th graders. It will happen Tuesday, February 4th, Wednesday, February 5th & Thursday, February 6th, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s “Young People’s Concerts,” is led by Nathan Black and singers such as Annie Pennies, Vinny Juarez and Samantha Davalos will be joining. They expect to welcome over 9,000 5th grade students from El Paso, Socorro, Canutillo, Tornillo, Anthony, Clint and Fabens. For more information, call the El Paso Symphony Orchestra at (915) 532-3776.

