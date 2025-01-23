Local Republicans react to Trump’s executive orders

El Paso,Texas (KVIA)-- Recent Executive Orders signed by President Trump, propose bringing a lot of changes to the Border. While not everyone agrees the changes will be positive, former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and Adolpho Telles, member of the State Republican Executive Committee, say Trump is fulfilling the promises he made during his campaign.

Margo says Executive Orders centered around immigration and tariffs are going to impact El Paso the most. He says he's in favor of deportation of any illegal immigrants who have a criminal background of any type. He says he also supports birthright citizenship.

"I was also in favor of those who have been here for years, who've been basically what amounts to good citizens, even though they weren't, should be vetted and given the opportunity for green cards, but never the opportunity for for citizenship," Margo said.

Margo says he believes immigrants should get green cards as opposed to citizenship.

"It takes away the political argument that they're going to go vote Democrat or vote Republican and they didn't come in correctly and legally. So therefore they can work here, be under Social Security, do everything and be legal to the extent, but without the ability to vote," Margo said.

Telles says the border, along with the state and the rest of the country, has paid a tremendous price for the policies and Executive Orders of the Biden-Harris administration.