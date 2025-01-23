Texas Gas says special equipment needed to repair gas line break, Fred Wilson closed until line repaired

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire Department, Texas Gas Service responded to a gas leak in Northeast El Paso this evening. It happened on Fred Wilson Avenue and Alabama Street.

It was initially deemed "Condition 1," but was upgraded to a "Condition 2" at around 6:30 p.m.

El Paso Fire tells ABC-7 the gas leak was caused by an 8 inch ruptured gas line underneath the street.

No injuries are being reported.

Texas Gas Services says Fred Wilson Ave. will be blocked off at least through tomorrow because crews need special equipment to work on repairs.

A strong smell of gas has been reported in the area. Texas Gas Service says the smell is no danger to the public.