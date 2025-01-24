El Pasoans Fighting Hunger reassures community amid federal immigration changes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, many of their clients have expressed fear and concern regarding visiting the food bank due to recent announcements regarding federal immigration policies.

"What will this mean?", "Will the food bank still be here for us?", "Can I still go and get food for my family?" these are just some of worries some people are now expressing.

EPFH offer some relief to those worries, saying they do not inquire about immigration status or citizenship when providing food assistance, as it is not required under USDA guidelines.

EPFH says they will continue to follow their mission statement which aims to lead the fight against the ongoing hunger crisis in our region by partnering to provide nutritious food, education, and other vital resources.

EPFH feeds 1 in 5 people in the El Paso community. Goodell joined other nonprofit organizations to reassure the community that they will continue to offer services to everyone.