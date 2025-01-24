SISD, EPISD, YISD and EPCC visual arts students to showcase their talents for colleges at 2025 Sun City Portfolio Day

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- SISD, EPISD, YISD and EPCC visual arts students will present their art portfolios to representatives from 19 colleges and universities from across the U.S. The 2025 Sun City Portfolio Day is happening Friday, January 24, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Paso Community College Academic Service Center Building A located at 9050 Viscount Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925.

Students may even be offered scholarships from participating colleges and universities onsite. The event is open to high school sophomores, juniors, seniors, or college students in the El Paso region seeking college admittance. To participate, students must take a portfolio with a maximum of five completed, quality artworks and be in good standing in the enrolled art course.