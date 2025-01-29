Discolored water found in west El Paso homes
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bruce Griego lives with his 95-year-old father in west El Paso. A few days ago, a major inconvenience appeared in both of their lives.
Bruce found discolored water in his toilet, and shortly after, all over the house. He called EPWater immediately, and even after following their advice, still sees brown water all day.
EPWater came out and flushed the hydrants and checked the water quality themselves, but the issue still persisted.
"I need some clean water. We're paying for clean water. We're not getting clean water. I don't know what to do now," said Griego.
EPWater released a statement about the discoloration.
"EPWater has received reports of discolored water from customers on Fountain Dr. this week. Our crews went out to the area to flush hydrants and check for clarity of the water. No issues were reported on the utility side. We urge customers to inspect the water lines on their property for any issues. If customers experience discolored water, we recommend running cold water for a minimum of fifteen minutes or until it clears up. As a courtesy, EPWater will send a staff member from the International Water Quality Lab to the customer’s home this week."