Discolored water found in west El Paso homes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bruce Griego lives with his 95-year-old father in west El Paso. A few days ago, a major inconvenience appeared in both of their lives.

Bruce found discolored water in his toilet, and shortly after, all over the house. He called EPWater immediately, and even after following their advice, still sees brown water all day.

EPWater came out and flushed the hydrants and checked the water quality themselves, but the issue still persisted.

"I need some clean water. We're paying for clean water. We're not getting clean water. I don't know what to do now," said Griego.

EPWater released a statement about the discoloration.