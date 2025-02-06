El Paso PD, FBI investigating synagogue vandalized with anti-semitic symbols

A synagogue in West El Paso was found vandalized with graffiti of a swastika drawn on top a Star of David on a sign out on the front.

A photo circulated social media early Thursday morning, where people commented, showing their outrage over vandalism like this happening in El Paso.

Neighbors say it's unusual to see something like this in the community.

One woman saw the sign on her way to drop off her kids at a bus stop and she said she even teared up because she could not believe what she had seen.

"It's not okay to teach this to our children, and this I don't condone this in our community, and I don't want this in our community," said Amy Daoud. "I don't believe El Paso stands for this, like I grew up here. I was born and raised here, growing up here, it was never like this."

ABC-7 also spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, which is worried about the rise in antisemitism across the country.

"When we see what happened here today in El Paso, we've seen what happens when good people stay silent. Right?" said Peter Svarzbein, El Paso community engagement manager for ADL Southwest. "You can disagree with policies in countries, but should never resort to real world violence. And it should never resort to the kind of vandalism and hate that we saw here today."

B'Nai Zion Synagogue President Bill Carbajal released a statement regarding the incident:

"An incident of antisemitic vandalism was discovered on our property today. We reported it to the El Paso Police Department and the FBI, who are actively investigating. Additionally, we are coordinating with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Secure Community Network to ensure a comprehensive response. The safety and security of our congregation remain our highest priority." - Bill Carbajal, President, B'nai Zion Synagogue.

El Paso Police and FBI are currently investigating the incident to see if this could potentially be a hate crime.