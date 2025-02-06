Traffic closed for hours after East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic has reopened after it was closed for hours following a crash at I-10 East and Giles.

El Paso Fire Department says at around 2:50 a.m., a semi-truck hit a Dominion ambulance. As the wreckage was cleared, eastbound lanes on I-10 were shut down.

ABC-7 crews at the scene noted heavy slowdowns and backup in the area on account of the closure. The roads were reopened around 7 a.m.

El Paso Fire says one person was injured, but they refused to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance.