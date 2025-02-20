Governor Greg Abbott visits El Paso, announces economical development

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Greg Abbott took a trip to El Paso this afternoon and announced a big economic development happening in Vinton.

Vinton Steel will receive over $250 million in investments to expand the location, adding more jobs and business opportunities for the area.

The money comes from the JETI (Jobs, Energy, Technology, Innovation) Program that the state introduced two years ago. Abbott said he hopes that this investment can bring more projects like this to the El Paso area, a region he believes is ripe with opportunity.

"We want the entire El Paso region to experience the same economic growth that you see in Houston and Dallas and Austin. El Paso ranks right at the top of our vision of what the future of the state of Texas is going to look like for economic development."

ABC-7 will have a full report on the conference, including comments from El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and State Senator Cesar Blanco on ABC-7 at 10.