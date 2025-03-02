Inside Station 18: How El Paso firefighters live, bond and save lives

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spent a day inside El Paso Fire Station 18, capturing an exclusive look at how local firefighters live, work and form lasting bonds.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

Each shift, firefighters balance cooking meals, cleaning, training and preparing gear with the constant readiness needed to respond to emergencies.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

From rookies fresh from the academy to seasoned veterans, these firefighters say teamwork and brotherhood keep the station running smoothly, even under high-stress conditions.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

They explained how quickly their roles shift, from relaxing at the dinner table to racing toward life-threatening situations in a matter of seconds.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

For these first responders, firefighting is more than just a job—it’s a commitment to each other and the community they serve.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10 on Sunday, March 2, 2025, right after the Oscars, for this special look at the heroes keeping El Paso safe.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department