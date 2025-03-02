Inside Station 18: How El Paso firefighters live, bond and save lives
El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spent a day inside El Paso Fire Station 18, capturing an exclusive look at how local firefighters live, work and form lasting bonds.
Each shift, firefighters balance cooking meals, cleaning, training and preparing gear with the constant readiness needed to respond to emergencies.
From rookies fresh from the academy to seasoned veterans, these firefighters say teamwork and brotherhood keep the station running smoothly, even under high-stress conditions.
They explained how quickly their roles shift, from relaxing at the dinner table to racing toward life-threatening situations in a matter of seconds.
For these first responders, firefighting is more than just a job—it’s a commitment to each other and the community they serve.
Tune in to ABC-7 at 10 on Sunday, March 2, 2025, right after the Oscars, for this special look at the heroes keeping El Paso safe.