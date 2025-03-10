Sunland Park residents demand clean water at CRRUA board meeting

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) — Several Sunland Park spoke at Monday’s Camino Real Regional Utility Authority board meeting, demanding clean water, regular testing and no changes to the rate over the next four years.

The meeting comes just three days after the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) issued CRRUA a notice of violation for failing to collect 60 routine lead and copper samples every six months.

CRRUA officials stated that the utility responded to customers who contacted them about the most recent event of "discolored" water that occured between Feb. 22-23.

"CRRUA received 11 customer calls," a spokesperson said in a statement released on Saturday. "When operational staff responded to the calls, the water had already cleared."

“CRRUA took all the necessary precautionary measures and verified water quality through independent testing to ensure public safety,” CRRUA Executive Director Juan Crosby said.

ABC-7 spoke to residents, local advocates and CRRUA officials after today's meeting.

Stay tuned on-air and online throughout the day to hear their thoughts on the issue.