Total lunar eclipse to light up El Paso sky

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Skywatchers in the Borderland are in for a treat as a total lunar eclipse will be visible tonight, with El Paso in the direct path of totality. The eclipse will begin tonight, March 13 and continue through early Friday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon a reddish hue—often called a blood moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye and can last for several hours.

According to the National Weather Service, the total eclipse will begin at 12:26 a.m. (MDT) and ends at 1:31 a.m. (MDT).

This eclipse coincides with March’s full moon, known as the worm moon. The name comes from Native American and European traditions, marking the time when earthworms start appearing in soil, as spring approaches.

ABC-7 spoke to Christian Jaquez, a physics student and the president of the astronomy club at UTEP, who explained why the moon will look red, “If there's any light coming through the earth or around the earth, it’s going to be passing through a good chunk of our atmosphere,” he said. “It’s going to be like if all of our sunsets and sunrises are being projected on the moon at once.”

The UTEP Astronomy Club is inviting the community to witness the eclipse together with an observation event on campus. The event will be from 9 p.m. to midnight at the psychology amphitheater, behind the psychology building. The students from the astronomy club will be there to explain the science behind the eclipse, and telescopes will be available for up-close viewing.

“I really love the astrophotography side of it. I love the pictures people can get. You can see all the details on the moon,” said Jaquez. “It’s a really good eye candy.”

Anyone in El Paso will be able to witness the phenomenon from anywhere in the city, “Look up, observe the sky, see what you can see, take pictures,” said Jaquez. “Enjoy our natural geographic location.”

If you are heading out to the observation event, attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, as temperatures will be chilly. Food is not allowed at the event due to campus regulations.

For more information, you can follow @ac_utep on Instagram.