Miss Sun City shines bright

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso celebrated a night of glamour and empowerment as the first-ever Miss Sun City USA and Miss Sun City Teen USA Pageant took place at the historic Paso Del Norte Hotel.

Contestants competed in interview, activewear, and evening gown rounds for the chance to represent the region at Miss Texas USA and Miss Texas Teen USA later this year.

ABC-7’s Paul Cicala served as the event’s master of ceremonies, guiding the competition alongside a panel of judges that included Commissioner Precinct 2 David Stout, among other community leaders.

Event director Katie Scott described the qualities judges were looking for in the titleholders.

"We're looking for the all-around woman that can truly do it all. We're looking for someone that can have confidence on stage, can speak to people, can tell people about their message. So we're really looking for the all-around woman that says yes to opportunity."

While the competition ended with the crowning of titleholders, organizers emphasized that every participant was a winner for stepping onto the stage and embracing new opportunities.

This marks the beginning of what organizers hope will become an annual tradition in El Paso, inspiring young women for years to come.