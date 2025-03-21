ABC-7 live this afternoon at Mexican American Cultural Center in downtown El Paso

(KVIA) - A long-awaited addition to downtown is opening on Saturday, March 22nd. The Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) will officially open its doors, offering a space dedicated to celebrating art, heritage, and community.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala will be live at the state-of-the-art center in our 4, 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts.

As described in a press release from the City of El Paso: "The MACC will showcase rotating art exhibitions, live performances, cultural workshops, and interactive exhibits that highlight the deep-rooted Mexican American influence in our city. Visitors can also enjoy a teaching kitchen, dance studio, black box theater, and a rooftop event space with incredible views of downtown.

"To kick things off, the grand opening will be a day-long celebration, inviting the community to experience everything the MACC has to offer. Expect live music, traditional dance performances, art installations, and hands-on activities that showcase the vibrant culture of the borderland. Food vendors will be serving up authentic flavors, and visitors will have the chance to explore the center’s stunning new exhibits and spaces.

"Whether you're passionate about the arts, history, or simply looking for something new to experience downtown, the MACC is set to be a must-visit destination."