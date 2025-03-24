Free support services available after Las Cruces Mass shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — Several area organizations are offering free support services to those impacted by Friday’s mass shooting at Young Park.

The Family Assistance and Resource Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Las Cruces Convention Center, located at 680 E. University Ave. The center is available to victims, relatives, witnesses and anyone in need of support.

The services are free for residents of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.

Las Cruces Police spokesperson, Dan Trujillo told ABC-7 there are also a couple of service dogs available to help with grief counseling and social, spiritual and mental support.