Mass shooting prompts need for mental health check-ins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- News of the fatal mass shooting in Las Cruces has rocked the community with a range of emotions - some of them too much to bear. Residents of Dona Ana County have been taking advantage of free mental health services at a temporary victim's assistance unit, housed at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

A myriad of agencies are on hand, including the FBI and LCPD victim's assistance units, local counseling agencies, and the Red Cross. When our crew visited the center, we also spent time with a therapy dog named Wrigley and her owner, Mark Krohn.

"Our motto is "sharing smiles and joy," says Krohn. "So hopefully that will translate in terms of just reducing stress,"

Studies show interacting with animals like Wrigley can significantly reduce stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels. Krohn says it makes him feel good to be able to make a difference.

If you'd like to help in the aftermath of the mass shooting, you can make a donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico's Las Cruces Crisis Action Fund. Just click here: https://www.communityfoundationofsouthernnewmexico.org/donate-to-impact-funds/