One on one interview with Walmart shooter’s defense attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, ABC-7 conducted an interview with Joe Spencer the prominent attorney who represents Patrick Crusius. Crusius, the man who killed 23 people and injured 22 others in the August 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

We asked Spencer what his reaction was to the District Attorney no longer pursuing the death penalty he says that what he was hoping for, and that James Montoya had "a lot of courage to do what he did, he was finally the first DA that actually looked at the evidence, visited with the victims, and was able to listen to our mitigating evidence for him to make his decision."

Spencer told abc-7 that Crusius will die under "God's time."

"He's been sentenced to the most secure facility in the country, ADX in Florence, Colorado. That's where the Unabomber is the Oklahoma City bomber, El Chapo.. So it is a, horrific prison. It is the most secure in the country."

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his home in the suburbs of Dallas on August 3, 2019 to the Cielo Vista Walmart. Shortly before the shooting posting to a website frequented by white supremacists, saying the attack was meant "to stop the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Spencer telling ABC-7 that the first day he met Patrick Crusius he told him, "my last name might be Spencer, but my a** is 100% brown. I'm Hispanic. You have a problem with that?" Crusius then saying, "No I don't have a problem with that." Spencer then told ABC-7 he realized "he (Crusius) is not a racist. He's a severely mentally ill person."