EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can enjoy a day of food, fun and giving back at The Whole Hog BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The event takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grace Gardens, located at 6709 Westside Drive.

Proceeds benefit the El Paso Special Needs Education Center, also known as Every Little Blessing Preschool, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The inclusive preschool serves children of all abilities between the ages of 12 months and 5 years.

Attendees can expect barbecue, live music, dancing, raffles and a cornhole tournament with prizes.

Tickets range from $20 to $625, with fees included.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to support a meaningful cause that helps children across the Borderland.