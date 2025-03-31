Army boosts marrow registry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For years, Sgt. Christian Sutton has led Operation Ring the Bell, a bone marrow registry campaign based at Fort Bliss that has added more than 15,000 Army soldiers to the national bone marrow registry.

Before the campaign, Army participation was limited, and Fort Bliss had gone more than a decade without holding a single registry drive. Sutton’s effort, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Salute to Life program, has helped position the Army as one of the leading sources of potential bone marrow donors in the country.

The campaign involves visiting battalions across Fort Bliss, providing information, cheek swab kits and guidance for those interested in registering. Sutton’s initiative has expanded to other Army installations, including Fort Cavazos, Fort Carson, Fort Riley and Fort Campbell.

The campaign was inspired by personal experiences and is aimed at increasing awareness and participation in life-saving bone marrow donation across the military.