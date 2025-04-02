Grinston leading with Duty and Heart

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, who served as the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army from 2019 to 2023, became the first noncommissioned officer to lead Army Emergency Relief (AER) when he assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2024. ​

Established in 1942, AER is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to active-duty and retired soldiers, as well as their families, through grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. ​

Under Grinston's leadership, AER implemented significant policy changes to enhance support for soldiers facing emergencies. Notably, the organization now offers 100% grants for emergency travel airfare, covering up to $2,000 for domestic flights and up to $4,000 for international flights—a shift from the previous structure that combined loans and grants.

Additionally, AER has launched an online assistance application, allowing eligible applicants to apply for financial aid online, streamlining the process and removing the need for in-person visits.

Grinston has actively visited military installations, including Fort Bliss, to raise awareness about AER's programs and ensure soldiers are informed about the resources available to them. He emphasized the importance of educating soldiers on how AER can assist them, noting that many are unaware of the nonprofit's existence and the support it offers. ​

In addition to emergency travel assistance, AER provides support for various needs, including rent assistance, vehicle repairs, natural disaster relief, food insecurity, and educational scholarships. Locally, AER has provided approximately $5 million in assistance to active-duty soldiers and retirees, with statistics indicating that one in five enlisted soldiers during a four-year term will require AER's support.

While AER primarily serves active-duty personnel and retirees, veterans in need of assistance can contact AER offices for referrals to appropriate resources. ​

Grinston's leadership reflects his commitment to the well-being of soldiers and their families, ensuring they have access to vital financial resources during times of need.

​For more information about Army Emergency Relief (AER), including details on financial assistance programs, scholarships, and how to apply for aid, please visit their official website at Army Emergency Relief.

If you would like to support soldiers and their families, please consider making a donation to Army Emergency Relief by clicking here.