EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- You don't have to break the bank to create cute Easter baskets. Today I took a trip to Dollar tree and created 4 baskets for under $30.

I wanted to create baskets for different ages. After selecting my baskets, picked out some candy and added a few toys, then I was ready to get creative.

I made a basket for a young girl, a young boy and a teenage girl. I was able to create 4 baskets for $29.12 including one for our furry friends.