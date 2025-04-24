War veterans fly out to D.C. with Rio Grande Honor Flight

Historical war veterans were escorted to El Paso International Airport by police, with bikers, and were welcomed by saluting soldiers and several volunteers to embark on an honor flight to Washington, D.C.

Rio Grande Honor Flight transports America's World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to the nation's capital, where they will visit the memorials built to honor and remember those who served for the country.

They also did a prayer and sang the National Anthem in the lobby of the airport.

ABC-7's chief meteorologist, "Doppler" Dave Speelman is joining one of the veterans — George Want, his neighbor and a Vietnam War air crew veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.

From El Paso and Las Cruces, 31 veterans are taking part of the honor flight.

Among those, there's one Korean war veteran, and the rest are Vietnam War Veterans — And one of them is a lady.

The veterans will also be visiting the American History Museum and Arlington Cemetery.

"Doppler" Dave is joining as George’s guardian.

The veterans are scheduled to return on Saturday.