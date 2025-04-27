ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust in the Borderland

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for a dusty and gusty day today in the Borderland. Wind gusts could get up to 60 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has a High Wind Warning in place until 8 PM tonight. Likewise, the NWS has also issued a Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana and Luna Counties until 7 PM. There are reports of near-zero visibility with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 55 and 104 and Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 39 and 50.

If you are planning to go to La Vina this afternoon, I would recommend bringing masks because of the blowing dust.

Peak winds will be from 3 to 8 PM and the winds are expected to die down around 10 PM tonight.