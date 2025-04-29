UTEP Men’s Basketball: Transfers begin to commit to Miners

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners were hit hard by the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

The team lost all of their starters and a majority of their roster departed either due to graduation or the transfer portal.

This week, UTEP's roster is beginning to take shape.

So far four transfers have committed to head coach Joe Golding and the Miners.

Tuesday, UTEP landed two recruits, one from the junior college ranks, the other from the Big East Conference.

LA Hayes, Frank Phillips College

The junior guard comes from Frank Phillips College, a junior college in Texas.

Hayes will join his former head coach, Hunter Jenkins who will be an assistant on Golding's coaching staff this season.

Last season, Hayes averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Plainsmen.

Prior to Frank Phillips, Hayes played division one basketball at Kent State.

David Tubek, Seton Hall

David Tubek is a 6'7" forward from Seton Hall out of the Big East Conference.

Tubek spent two seasons with the Pirates.

Last season he played in 25 games and averaged 2 points a game.

Kubek is from South Sudan and while playing for a prep academy in New Jersey he was a 3-star recruit who averaged 16 points a game.

Kaseem Watson, Delaware State

Kaseem Watson is a 6'9" forward from Delaware State.

He had a breakout sophomore season in which he played in all 30 games averaging 15 points a game for the Hornets.

Prior to his arrival at Delaware State, Watson played at Cal State Bakersfield.

then over the weekend -- tyreese watson committed to the miners.

Tyreese Watson, University of Louisiana Monroe

Tyreese Watson is a transfer from the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The senior guard played two seasons with the Warhawks.

Last season he played in all 30 games for ULM and averaged 12 points a game.