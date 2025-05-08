Early Conclave votes remain in deadlock, voting to resume later in morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Black smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at around 4:00 a.m. Mountain Time, indicating the first two votes of the second day of Conclave failed to elect a new pope.

Two votes remain for the day- the next will start at around 8:30 a.m. today. If a new pope is chosen during the third round of voting, white smoke should rise from the chimney around 9:30 a.m. If no pope is elected at that point, the final round of voting will begin, and the result announced at around 11 a.m.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates on the second day of Conclave in our further broadcasts.