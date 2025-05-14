Skip to Content
Tiktok trend causing concern on some school campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The "Chromebook Challenge" is a viral TikTok trend that may cost parents some money.

Students are sticking objects in the USB ports of their Chromebook, resulting in the laptops smoking and in some cases catching on fire.

Videos are circulating around social media show students at Clint high school participating in the trend. School officials warn the community that parents would be responsible for damages and the consequences for school evacuation would be severe.

