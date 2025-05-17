This 72-year-old is breaking pageant stereotypes — again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marissa Teijo made headlines last year as the oldest contestant ever to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant at age 71. Now, the El Paso native is at it again—competing this year at age 72. Borderland and beyond. That’s this week’s Sunday Funday moment, sponsored by Sarah Farms.

Teijo says her life changed dramatically after her debut went viral. “My life took off like it never has before,” she said, reflecting on the wave of attention that followed her 2024 appearance. At first, she thought the flood of interview requests were scams—until she looked them up. “I said, oh, they are legitimate. So I said, well, I guess I better call them back.”

Since then, she’s appeared on major platforms including CNN, Dr. Phil, People Magazine, the Kelly Clarkson Show, and Sherri.

Teijo credits her youthful appearance and confidence to living a healthy lifestyle. She weight trains three to four days a week, enjoys spinning, and rarely has cheat meals. Her diet consists mostly of lean proteins, spinach salads, sweet potatoes, and jasmine rice.

“What is life about?” she said. “It’s about having fun, taking safe risks, and doing what you’ve always wanted to do.”

Teijo says the best part of her journey is inspiring others—especially when it comes to staying active and healthy, no matter your age.

While she has decided not to continue competing for Miss USA due to the intense time and energy the process requires, she says she’s open to participating in local pageants in the future.

Bazaar Models owner Jackie Garcia-Martinez, who originally discovered Teijo and encouraged her to compete, says Marissa’s story continues to motivate women of all ages across the Borderland and beyond.

