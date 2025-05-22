Skip to Content
News

Brush fire in Lower Valley and sanctuary impacts

By
Updated
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A significant brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the Featherlake Wildlife Sanctuary, consuming around 32 acres of land and leading to evacuations.

Firefighting teams managed to bring the fire under control by late afternoon while addressing smoldering hotspots for several hours.

Approximately 10 to 15 nearby residents were temporarily evacuated due to safety concerns as flames approached residential areas.

As El Paso braces for soaring temperatures, officials are urging vigilance regarding fire safety in the dry conditions.


Investigations into the fire's cause and its impact on the sanctuary's wildlife are ongoing, with light winds and dry brush thought to have accelerated its spread

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content