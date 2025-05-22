Brush fire in Lower Valley and sanctuary impacts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A significant brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the Featherlake Wildlife Sanctuary, consuming around 32 acres of land and leading to evacuations.

Firefighting teams managed to bring the fire under control by late afternoon while addressing smoldering hotspots for several hours.

Approximately 10 to 15 nearby residents were temporarily evacuated due to safety concerns as flames approached residential areas.

As El Paso braces for soaring temperatures, officials are urging vigilance regarding fire safety in the dry conditions.



Investigations into the fire's cause and its impact on the sanctuary's wildlife are ongoing, with light winds and dry brush thought to have accelerated its spread