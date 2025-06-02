ABC-7 at 4: 17th annual Taste of Las Cruces returns
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Taste of Las Cruces returns this year. The event brings together some of the region’s best restaurants and chefs, all supporting Casa de Peregrinos, a local emergency food pantry that serves thousands of food-insecure families across Doña Ana County. The 17th annual Taste of Las Cruces will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5-8 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. People can purchase tickets for $60 at casadeperegrinos.org. All proceeds go to Casa de Peregrinos Food Pantry.