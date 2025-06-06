5 things to know for June 6: War in Ukraine, Musk-Trump feud, International Criminal Court, Harvard, Measles

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — It doesn’t matter if it’s a long or short flight — once a plane lands on the runway, some travelers will immediately stand during taxiing rather than remain safely in their seats. However, this practice may be about to change because Turkish aviation authorities are taking a stand on standing. According to a new rule, any passenger on a commercial flight entering Turkey will be fined if they “stand up, go to the corridor, open the overhead bins and proceed along the aisles” before the airplane has parked at the gate. Will fines end this ritual of impatience? Will other countries follow suit? Time will tell.

1. War in Ukraine

Powerful explosions reverberated across the Ukrainian capital overnight as Russia launched waves of drones and ballistic missiles at multiple targets. Search and rescue operations are underway, but at least four people have been killed in Kyiv, with dozens more wounded across Ukraine. The latest barrage comes after Ukraine launched audacious raids on airfields deep inside Russia last weekend. Ukraine also surprised Moscow by attacking the Kerch Bridge — the only direct connection point between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula — with 1,100 kilograms of explosives that had been planted underwater. During a meeting at the White House on Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said President Donald Trump is the one person who could help end the war. “We both agree on this war and how terrible this war is going on, and we are both looking for ways to stop it very soon. And I told the president … he is the key person in the world who can really do that now by putting pressure on Russia,” Merz said.

2. Musk-Trump feud

Two billionaires engaged in a war of words on their own social media sites Thursday, an online version of a reality TV show that kept many utterly transfixed to their screens. But because the individuals in question were tech mogul Elon Musk and the president of the United States, the increasingly heated exchange about Trump’s massive tax and domestic policy bill affected stock prices, worried politicians, prompted calls for impeachment, and renewed interest in the controversial Epstein files. The pair had been close allies ever since Musk gave Trump’s campaign a boost by donating over $290 million to Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election cycle. After Trump’s return to office, the world’s richest man was a trusted adviser and frequent visitor to the White House. Musk also helmed the Department of Government Efficiency, which took a chainsaw to the federal workforce. But following Musk’s recent departure from the administration, tensions have been growing between the two, and their vitriol was on full display for all to read.

3. International Criminal Court

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled new sanctions on Thursday that targeted four judges on the International Criminal Court for attempting to investigate the US and Israel for alleged war crimes. President Trump authorized the sanctions and possible entrance bans in an executive order he signed in February. That order had already been used to sanction ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan. In response, the ICC said the sanctions were “a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all corners of the globe.” Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and for top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, who was later killed.

4. Harvard

A federal judge has halted President Trump’s latest attempt to prevent international students from attending Harvard University. Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday to suspend international visas for new students at the school and directed the secretary of state to consider revoking visas for current Harvard students who meet the proclamation’s “criteria.” The temporary restraining order, issued late Thursday by US District Judge Allison Burroughs, came just hours after the university requested that she block the proclamation. Burroughs’ order said that if she didn’t intervene now, the school would “sustain immediate and irreparable injury before there is an opportunity to hear from all parties.” A hearing has been set for mid-June.

5. Measles

Summer travel season is here and that means millions of people will be in and out of busy airports, train stations and tourist destinations. With more than 1,100 measles cases already reported in the US this year, experts are urging vacationers to take extra precautions to avoid contracting the highly contagious virus. Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection prevention at the Yale School of Medicine, said people should double-check their immunity status at least six weeks before traveling internationally and read the country-specific travel health notices on the CDC’s website. He also recommended that all travelers stay up-to-date with vaccinations, engage in frequent hand-washing, avoid coming in contact with sick people whenever possible and wear masks if they are at high risk of severe illness.

Mission failure

Resilience, a lunar lander built by Japan-based company Ispace, likely crashed as it attempted to touch down on the moon Thursday.

Closing time

Just a few months after filing for bankruptcy, Hooters has shuttered about 30 locations.

Singer reveals sickness

Morten Harket, lead singer of the band a-ha, has Parkinson’s disease. The 65-year-old shared the diagnosis in an interview with the band’s biographer and discussed how he’s dealing with it.

Real-life action hero

“Mission: Impossible” star Tom Cruise has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the “most burning parachute jumps by an individual.”

Congrats Uzbekistan!

A 0-0 draw against the UAE secured the White Wolves a top-two finish in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers — and a ticket to the World Cup. Uzbekistan is the first Central Asian country to make it to soccer’s global competition.

What popular item is returning to the McDonald’s menu?

A. Fried apple pie

B. Chicken Caesar Salad

C. McSushi

D. Snack Wrap

81

That’s how many years it’s been since D-Day, the first day of the Normandy landings that laid the foundations for the Allied defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“There were these other remarkable women who carved a path, and there’s no question in my mind it made the journey, because the path was well-traveled, it made the journey in many ways easier for me. It meant that I did not grow up believing that my gender meant that I couldn’t be in politics or leadership. And that in itself is a gift.”

— Jacinda Ardern, former prime minister of New Zealand, on being the third woman to lead the country.

Thirsting to visit a national park?

These risqué ParkTok videos may be why.

