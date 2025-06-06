7-year-old hospitalized, 10-year-old driver hurt after pony-drawn cart hits tractor-trailer in Lancaster County, PSP says

By Rachael Lardani

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two children were hospitalized after a pony-drawn cart crashed into a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The wreck happened on Old Philadelphia Pike/Route 340 near Spring Garden Road in Salisbury Township around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

State police said a 10-year-old girl was driving a pony-drawn cart with a 7-year-old boy in the passenger seat when the pony “became startled” and crashed into the tractor-trailer.

The boy suffered head trauma, troopers said. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital before being taken to Hershey Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries, according to police.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, the report said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers did not say whether the pony was hurt.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.

The road was closed for several hours before reopening. Below are photos from the crash scene.

