ABC-7 AT 4: Safety rest areas across the state of Texas

Closures ( Tx Dot El Paso)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, June 9 through Saturday, June 14 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd East and West at North-and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 West and East between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving. Sunday, June 8 through Thursday, June 129 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Redd Road underpass complete closure

Detour: For Redd East detour, traffic to turn right onto S. Desert, through Thorn intersection to Mesa, left on Mesa east to west turnaround onto North Desert, through Thorn intersection and turn right on Redd. For Redd West detour, traffic to turn right onto North Desert to Artcraft, left on Artcraft onto North Desert, proceed to Redd intersection, and turn right on ReddCrews will be working on concrete rail placement. Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, June 83 a.m. to 3 a.m. (24HR closure)

I-10 East at Redd Exit Ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd Exit (ramp 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue on CD Lanes and enter I-10 East after Sunland Park

I-10 East Transmountain Entrance (ramp 07) closed

I-10 East Artcraft (Entrance 09) Ramp closed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch, and lanes will be shifted toward the inside. ADVANCE NOTICESaturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 223 a.m. to 3 p.m. (24HR closure)

I-10 West between Sunland Park and Resler Exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler Exit (ramp 13), proceed to CD Lanes using the Resler Exit (ramp 12), continue on CD Lanes through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd intersections and enter I-10 West using the Redd Entrance ramp

I-10 West Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10 West Mesa Exit ramp will remain closed until further notice once closure is opened. Traffic will need to use the Sunland Park/Resler Exit rampCrews will be completing the traffic switch. Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7

South Desert between Vinton and Transmountain closed

Detour: Traffic will detour down Vinton to Doniphan to Talbot to Spur 16 to South Desert

Redd East to West and West to East turnaround closed

Detour: Traffic through intersection at Redd

I-10 East at Mesa entrance ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to continue onto CD Lanes and enter I-10 East after Sunland ParkCrews will be doing construction work. I-10 Widening West 2Monday, June 9 through Saturday, June 149 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 East and West between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closure

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closure

Crews will be working on dirt work and miscellaneous removals. Thursday, June 512 a.m. to 5 a.m. (night)

I-10 West between Vinton Off-Ramp to Anthony complete closure

Detour: All traffic will exit at the Vinton Exit from I-10 West and proceed on Desert North through the intersections of Vinton & Anthony and re-enter I-10 West at the Anthony On-RampCrews will be moving bridge deck equipment. Tuesday, June 109 p.m. to 6 a.m. (night)

Full Closure of Desert South from Anthony to Valley Chile

All traffic will enter I-10 East at the Anthony On-Ramp and exit at the Vinton Off-Ramp. Travel Information Center Exit from I-10 East will be Closed. Valley Chile Rd and Valley Chile On-Ramp will remain open Wednesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 129 p.m. to 6 a.m. (nightly)

I-10 East and West between Anthony and Travel Information Center left lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge deck concrete pour. Through Spring 2026

Valley Chili Road Turnaround closed

Detour: Traffic on North Desert will need to proceed to Anthony, TX and utilize the North-to-South turnaround. Traffic on South Desert will need to proceed to Vinton, TX and utilize the South-to-North turnaround.Crews will be reconstructing and widening the bridge at Valley Chile Road. ArtcraftMonday, June 9 through Friday, June 139 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east and westbound between state line and Doniphan alternating lanes closed

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials. Traffic Signal ImprovementsMonday, June 9 through Saturday, June 149 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intersection of Edgemere & John Hayes: West and East at Edgemere right lane closes, and right lane closed North and South at John Hayes and right lane closed

Intersection of Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe: North and South at Lee Trevino right lane closed

Intersection of Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe: North and South at Lee Trevino Shoulder and median work

Intersection of North Loop & Burgandy: West and East at North Loop left lane closed

Crews will be installing traffic signals. Transmountain RehabilitationMonday, June 9 through June 139 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 West and East between Station 11 and Station 30 left lane closed

Sunday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 109 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Nightly)

Loop 375 East between Station 55 and Station 75 left lane closed

Districtwide SigningMonday June 99 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 South at Spur 601 right shoulder work

Loop 375 South at Montana Exit (ramp 35) right shoulder work

Tuesday, June 109 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 northbound Bob Hope Exit closed (ramp 42B)

Wednesday, June 119 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 North Pellicano Exit (ramp 42A) closed

Loop 375 North Vista Del Sol Exit (ramp 41) closed

Thursday, June 129 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 North Zaragoza/Montwood Exit (ramp 40B) closed

Loop 375 North Pebble Hills Exit (ramp 39) closed

Friday, June 139 a.m.to 4p.m.

Loop 375 North Edgemere Exit (ramp 38) closed

Crews will be installing small signs. Paisano Bridge ReplacementContinuous closuresThrough June 20259 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano (US-85) westbound between Executive and Doniphan closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work. Continuous closure through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Paisano (US-85) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work. Safety LightingMonday, June 2 through Friday, June 69 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between Cypress and Customs right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Coles alternate lane closure

Loop 375 east- and westbound between shoulder work

Crews will be working on lighting improvements. Spall RepairSunday, June 8 through Thursday, June 129 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 west Copia at Porfirio Diaz alternate lanes closed

Crews will be working on spall. Guardrail RepairMonday, June 99 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US 54 (CD Lanes) southbound between Pershing to Trowbridge left lane closed

Tuesday, June 109:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Cassidy to Ellerthorpe right lane closed

Gateway North between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed with a complete on ramp closure at Paisano

Crews will be working on guardrail. Miscellaneous Concrete RepairMonday, June 9 through Friday, May 139 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Transmountain and Hercules alternating lane closed

Crews will be working on curb. MaintenanceSunday, June 85 a.m. to 4 p.m. andMonday, June 9 through Friday, June 139 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and south exit (Ramp 21A) closed

Gateway North at I-10 entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

BU-54 (Dyer) north and south between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternating lane closed

FM-3255 (MLK) at US-54 underpass completely closed

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Gateway South at Yandell Entrance ramp closed

North Boone complete road closed

I-10 west at Copia exit closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Loop 375 west to US-54 North complete ramp closure

Crews will be working on bridge joints. Purple Heart 375 Widening ProjectMonday through Friday, through JuneDaily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Entrance Ramp closure

Crews will be paving and boring in median. Continuous closure until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Entrance Ramp closure

Crews will be demolishing. Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.Loop 375 Mill & Inlay ProjectSunday, June 08 to Thursday, June 12Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (Frontage Road) between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures

Crews will be cleaning debris from sidewalks and re-striping as necessary. Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (Frontage Road) between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures

Crews will be cleaning debris from sidewalks and re-striping as necessary. Loop 375 Widening ProjectMonday, June 9 to Friday, June 13Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closed between North Loop Road and UPRR Bridge

Crews will be installing driveways. Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive & South Americas Avenue

Crews will be installing copings. Tuesday, June 109 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes closure between South Americas entrance ramp and North Loop entrance ramp

Crews will performing joint repairs. Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction ProjectMonday, June 95 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure from Horizon Crossing to Breaux Street

Crews will be moving concrete barriers. I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic ProjectMonday, June 9 to Friday, June 13Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure

I-10 Westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure

I-10 Westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap. Saturday, June 14Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap. I-10 Metal Beam Guard Fence ProjectMonday, June 9 to Friday, June 16Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

I-10 eastbound Eastlake Exit Ramp will be closed

I-10 eastbound right lane closure before Horizon Boulevard

Gateway East Boulevard/I-10 Horizon Entrance Ramp closed

Crews will be working on MBGF. Montana Widening ProjectTuesday, June 10 & Wednesday, June 11Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be placing pavement. Only local traffic will be allowed to go through. Thursday, June 12 & Monday, June 16Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between Saul Kleinfeld Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be placing pavement. Only local traffic will be allowed to go through. Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed

Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on building underpass.