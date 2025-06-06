Skip to Content
Car crashes through garage wall; multiple injuries reported

Published 9:53 AM

By WPVI Digital Staff

    BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A car crashed through the wall of a garage on Friday morning in Bensalem, Bucks County.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Bristol Pike near Station Road.

Multiple injuries have been reported, though the severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

Chopper 6 was overhead as one man was rescued and taken to a waiting ambulance.

Video from the scene shows the front end of the vehicle had gone through the garage wall.

The rear of the car was also heavily damaged. It’s not yet known if the car was involved in another crash before hitting the garage.

However, a box truck was stopped nearby with front-end damage.

