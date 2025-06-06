‘It shouldn’t end in a nightmare’: Boat explosion survivor calls for new safety legislation

By Joel Lopez

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — A West Palm Beach boat captain who survived a boat explosion is turning to WPTV for help to share his push for more lifesaving safety requirements — fuel vapor detectors.

This comes as Florida tops the nation in the number of boating fatalities each year, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Among the tragic incidents contributing to this grim record are boat explosions caused by the ignition of fuel vapor, which caused seven accidents last year with one fatality.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez delved into the causes behind these devastating explosions and highlighted the inspiring story of a survivor who is turning his near-death experience into a push for safety changes at the state level.

Tim Hoban, a West Palm Beach boat captain, turned to WPTV exclusively after a catastrophic fuel vapor explosion burned 70% of his body.

“I fought for a month down there to stay alive,” Hoban said.

Hoban is covered in scars from head to toe from the ordeal. He spent 32 days in a Miami hospital undergoing skin grafts as part of his recovery.

“I’m sick of sitting by and waiting for the next explosion to happen,” Hoban passionately declared, as he dedicates himself to ensuring other boaters don’t have to endure the same fate. “I should have died but I fought, I fought really hard to stay alive.”

His mission is fueled by the belief that, “I’m tired of seeing people die over it.”

Hoban has been able to purchase a new boat and restart his boat charter business.

His new boat, aptly named The Seaquell, is a tribute to his last vessel.

“I’ll show you the little device down there,” he proudly pointed out, referring to a crucial safety feature that sets this boat apart.

It’s a small device that ranges in price, that Hoban said is priceless when it comes to safety.

When asked what would happen if there were a dangerous gas fume, Hoban responded: “This thing will start screaming.”

The boat is equipped with a gas detector device, a safety tool that Hoban believes should be mandatory for all boaters.

“It gives me peace of mind; I’ll start my detector, it takes two minutes to do its test. It goes green, then I feel safe to start motors or even proceed with the day,” said Hoban.

He pointed out that these detectors are not required when you get your boater’s license, and that he didn’t know about them until after his explosion, when he did research during recovery.

Hoban’s wife, Ashley, echoed his sentiments, stating, “It needs to be in every boat.”

They are actively pushing for state legislation to make these detectors mandatory.

“We’re seeing since his accident, boat explosion after boat explosion,” she added.

Recent statistics shed light on the gravity of the issue: the Florida Wildlife Commission reported seven boat accidents last year caused by fuel vapor, resulting in at least one fatality.

“We can’t give up on this, cause these explosions are going to keep happening,” she asserted.

She emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“You have no time, it’s just done, explosion,” she said. “There’s no way to lessen the risk except for a possible fuel vapor detector.”

The couple’s commitment to safety is particularly poignant in light of a recent tragedy when a father of four lost his life in a similar explosion during a boat outing on Memorial Day that sent 10 other people to the hospital.

“They need to make gas vapors mandatory,” Hoban insisted.

The Hobans have reached out to the governor’s office in their advocacy for change and are awaiting a response.

“This needs to be something the same as a life jacket or a fire extinguisher,” Hoban asserted, underscoring the critical nature of safety equipment on boats.

Ultimately, Hoban hopes to raise awareness about the availability of vapor detectors.

“That way, we can save lives. We want boaters to be safe—it’s supposed to be an enjoyable experience. It shouldn’t end in a nightmare,” he concluded.

They have also started an online petition to help with their efforts.

