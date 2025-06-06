MCSO: Children thrown from pickup truck while riding an inflatable raft

By KNXV Staff

PEORIA, Arizona (KNXV) — Two children are hospitalized after falling from a moving truck at Lake Pleasant.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Peoria Fire-Medical were alerted about an incident near the Desert Tortoise Campground.

Officials say the children were flown to a hospital in serious condition.

During an initial investigation, MCSO learned two children under the age of 10 were riding on a pick-up truck on an inflatable raft when they were thrown from the back of the truck.

Both kids were flown to a hospital where one of them is listed in critical condition, according to MCSO. They are still in the hospital as of Friday morning.

It’s unclear who was driving and if the children are siblings. Investigators say possible charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

MCSO said Friday that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

No other details have been provided.

