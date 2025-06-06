Recently rescued Paso Fino runs free for the first time in Polk County

By Web Staff

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — A young horse is seeing the sun for the first time, and he is not taking it for granted.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of Thunder running across a field to Facebook.

Deputies recently rescued the two-year-old Paso Fino stallion who, they say, was kept in a small stall in a dark barn.

He had never been turned out to pasture or been able to run free until recently.

