Teen arrested in alleged mass shooting plot at a Washington state mall, officials say

(CNN) — An Oregon teen has been arrested in connection with an alleged mass shooting plot targeting the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, in southwestern Washington, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed due to their age, allegedly planned to detonate a chlorine bomb to create chaos and panic before shooting fleeing patrons exiting a movie theater, the FBI Portland Field Office said in a statement. The Columbia County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect on May 22, the FBI said.

“This plot was as serious as it gets,” FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson said in the statement.

“An alarming amount of indicators of a cogent path to violence were met – at no point in this plan did it seem like the suspect wouldn’t follow through with their plans,” the statement said.

The FBI was first alerted to the plot on May 19 and identified the suspect the following day. According to authorities, the juvenile, a resident of Columbia County, subscribed to a “nihilistic violent extremist ideology” and shared their plans in online chats.

Guy Edward Bartkus, the man accused of bombing a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month also had nihilistic ideations, FBI officials said at the time.

According to FBI research of past violent actors, nihilistic ideation refers to a “preoccupation with themes of violence, hopelessness, despair, pessimism, hatred, isolation, loneliness, or an ‘end-of-the-world’ philosophy,” said retired senior FBI profiler Dr. Mary Ellen O’Toole. “Nihilistic ideation is a very pessimistic view of the world.”

Officials placed the suspect in Oregon under court-authorized surveillance before the arrest, citing evidence of both intent and means to carry out the attack.

The FBI said the plan included details on the use of an improvised explosive device, a specific route through the mall, and a sequence of actions culminating in the suspect’s planned suicide at the mall.

The Columbia County district attorney is prosecuting the case.

Authorities are urging the public to report suspicious behavior and encouraging parents “to engage with their children and have an open dialogue about their online activity.”

CNN has reached out to Columbia County officials for further details.

