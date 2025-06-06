Toddler hit by 2 vehicles; both drivers flee the scene

By Corey Davis

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are searching for the drivers of a pickup truck and an SUV after a 3-year-old boy was struck by both vehicles on Thursday night in Strawberry Mansion.

Police say the child survived and will be okay, calling the boy “extremely lucky.”

It happened at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of N. 33rd St. and W. Susquehanna Ave.

The child got away from his mother and family while they were about to put him into a car and then walked into the street, according to police.

That’s when an SUV struck the child and the driver left the scene. Moments later, a pick-up truck struck him and that driver also left the scene without stopping.

“He’s in stable condition and right now he has scratches and bruises to his head and face,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police rushed the boy to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after he was hit.

The area is dimly lit and drivers certainly have to pay attention, but police said there’s no reason not to stop and help.

“First of all, it’s very, very cowardly to strike a little boy and then flee the scene. You should remain on scene and render aid,” Small said. “This is just an accident, but once you flee the scene, now you’re looking at some serious charges of aggravated assault and fleeing the scene of an auto accident.”

Small added, “We know sometimes people panic but the right thing to do is to call 911 or drive to the nearest police station and admit what happened.”

Police said the child is currently undergoing scans and examinations to be sure he didn’t suffer any internal injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.