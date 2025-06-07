Northern California hitchhiker suspected of attacking driver dies after confrontation with deputies

By TIM FANG

MENDOCINO COUNTY, California (KPIX) — Authorities on the Northern California coast said a hitchhiker suspected of assaulting a driver who gave him a ride died after a confrontation with deputies Thursday night.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Hearst Willits Road near the town of Willits around 7 p.m. following reports of a fight between the hitchhiker and the driver. The California Highway Patrol and police from Willits also responded to the scene.

Deputies said the man “brutally assaulted” the driver who offered a ride after he entered the vehicle. The driver was admitted to a local hospital with injuries.

An arriving deputy located the man, who was seen walking in the middle of the road. The sheriff’s office said the man failed to comply with orders, took a fighting stance and lunged at the deputy, prompting the deputy to point a stun gun at the suspect.

Soon after, the deputy moved away from the suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect continued to flee along the road when a sergeant from the sheriff’s office arrived to assist. Deputies said the man ran into the brush as they ordered him to surrender and warned him that a stun gun would be used.

As they attempted to arrest the man, deputies said they used pepper spray. The sheriff’s office said he continued to resist and assaulted a deputy as they attempted to place handcuffs on him, prompting the use of a stun gun.

After police officers from Willits arrived, they removed the man from the brush. Authorities were eventually able to place handcuffs on the suspect.

As officers monitored the man, he became unresponsive, which led to restraints being removed from the man. Law enforcement performed CPR on the man and administered Narcan before medical responders arrived several minutes later.

Fire and EMS personnel continued life-saving efforts on the man for 25 additional minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the man was a 36-year-old from Willits but did not release his name.

According to the sheriff’s office, a coroner’s investigation has been initiated and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, the two members of the sheriff’s office who were involved in the incident were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation.

