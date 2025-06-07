Suspected surveillance device found buried in Queens lawn puts neighbors on high alert

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A Queens neighborhood is on guard after a device believed to be recording the block was discovered buried in a resident’s lawn.

The device looks like an Android phone covered in black tape with only its camera exposed. It’s believed to have been used by potential burglars waiting to strike. It’s a trend that’s been taking place across the country.

Similar incidents reported across Tri-State Area, U.S.

Forest Hills resident Mary Kehoe said she found the device outside her home of 35 years in late May. She called police, who took the device and say it was a phone connected to a charger buried in her lawn.

“Why us? I had lots of things going through my head as to why they chose our lawn but realized we are in the middle of the block,” Kehoe said.

Incidents like this have been seen before in California, Massachusetts and even locally in New Jersey and Scarsdale. Police say devices illegally surveilling neighborhoods are hidden in lawns and used to track down neighbors’ patterns while suspects wait for the chance to burglarize their homes.

“Put your alarms on, put lights on, and be aware. And we’re a nice little block here that we look out for one another, so when people do go away, they let us know so we can take a walk down their driveway and make sure everything is safe,” Kehoe said.

“We are now watching”

Kehoe and her neighbors also urge homeowners to keep an eye out for any unfamiliar devices on their property. They also have some choice words for those who may want to do this again: If you’re watching this neighborhood, it’s watching you, too.

“Don’t come back to our neighborhood or any neighborhood because we are now watching, and all the other neighborhoods are aware of what is going on,” neighbor Helen McGovern said.

The NYPD says the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made at this time.

They encourage anyone who believes they’re in a similar situation to contact their local precinct or call 911.

