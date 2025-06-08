Catch up on the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial so far

By Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown, Eric Levenson, Way Mullery andd Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — The federal trial of the United States of America v. Sean “Diddy” Combs has captured much of the world’s attention in its first four weeks in session.

The prosecution is continuing to present its case, where it is seeking to prove Combs and some in his inner circle constituted a criminal enterprise that used threats, violence, kidnapping and other means to coerce women into “Freak Offs” with male escorts and to protect his image.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His defense has acknowledged Combs was violent but has questioned the motives of those testifying and has said the accusations fall short of the charges. If convicted on all counts, Combs could face up to life in prison.

Here is what we’ve learned in testimony at this point in the trial, which is expected to continue on for several more weeks.

