Local artist contributes to art show

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One local artist, Babak Tavakoli, a now well known muralist here in the borderland is one of the artists contributing his talents to The Capirotada Art Show.

Tavakoli has always had a passion for art. Ever since he was a young boy and over the years his art style changed from sketches to detailed murals.

Tavakoli says he has at least painted over 80 murals since 2020 for various locations including restaurants and even the El Paso Museum of Art.

Tavakoli did live painting along with other muralists at The Capirotada Art Show. The event helps local artists showcase their works. The art show offered food, music, and a silent action for the artwork.