The original cast of ‘Hamilton’ reunites on the Tonys stage with rousing performance

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The original cast of “Hamilton” reunited on Sunday for a lively performance on stage at the Tony Awards.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and many more members of the flagship Broadway cast appeared during the performance, which honored the beloved production’s 10th anniversary.

Miranda and Odom Jr. opened the performance with “Non-Stop” and “My Shot” before the rest of ensemble joined in to perform selections from songs like “The Schuyler Sisters,” “Guns and Ships” and “You’ll be Back.”

The cast also performed “Yorktown,” “The Room Where it Happens” and ended with “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.”

The cast donned all-black tuxedos and gowns instead of the musical’s original costumes and earned a rousing standing ovation from the audience, which included a visibly excited Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller and more.

The performance celebrated the legacy that “Hamilton” has left over these past ten years after its 2015 Broadway debut. The last time the original cast performed together was during their final curtain call in July 2016.

“Hamilton” made history at the 2016 Tony Awards when it earned a record-breaking 16 nominations and took home 11 statues, including best musical.

It also won a Grammy in 2016 for best musical theater album, and has won an Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was awarded a special Kennedy Center honor in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.