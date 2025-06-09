97-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes through Dollar Tree store in Delaware

By Jessica MacAulay

MILFORD, Delaware (KYW) — A 97-year-old woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree and struck her in Milford, Delaware, Saturday afternoon.

According to Milford police, a gold Hyundai Elantra was driving in the Cypress Hall Shopping Center, right off South DuPont Boulevard, when it crashed into the Dollar Tree just before 3:30 p.m.

The car hit a 97-year-old woman who was inside shopping before coming to a stop at the back of the store, police said.

The 97-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital where police said she is in stable but critical condition. The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital for her injuries, police said. The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

According to police, another shopper, a 76-year-old woman, was injured after debris fell inside the store due to the crash’s impact. The 76-year-old was brought to the hospital and has since been released, police said.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman D. Anderson at (302) 422-8081.

