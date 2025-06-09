Canadian fans travel over 1,700 miles to support Thunder in Oklahoma City

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A family from Calgary, Canada, traveled more than 1,700 miles to Oklahoma City to support the Thunder, drawn by the presence of Canadian players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort on the team.

“It’s great to see people who were once like us, just Canadian kids, become MVPs and NBA players,” said Lucas Lee, a Canadian Thunder fan.

The Lee family, consisting of a father and his sons, spent their weekend in OKC, motivated by the representation of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“It’s the representation of the MVP Shai,” said Kent Lee, another Canadian Thunder fan.

“His aura is unspeakable and he’s my Canadian GOAT,” added Kyle Lee, expressing his admiration for Gilgeous-Alexander.

The family watched the game from right behind the Pacers’ bench, thrilled to see their fellow Canadians in action.

“It’s amazing to see people like Shai and Lu Dort there, they’re awesome players and I’m so happy that they’re Canadian,” Kyle Lee said.

Their visit wasn’t solely about basketball, as they also took the opportunity to explore the city.

“I love OKC. The city has been really good to us. The people have been really friendly,” Kent Lee said.

“The people in OKC are so friendly it feels like I’m right at home with them,” Kyle Lee added.

The family plans to watch the Thunder’s next game closer to home when the team heads to Indianapolis.

