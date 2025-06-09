Cyclist hospitalized after collision with Philadelphia police car, police say

By Laura Fay

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A cyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was hit by a Philadelphia police car, police said.

The crash happened at Spring Garden and North 5th streets just before 3 p.m. on June 8. The male cyclist, who is in his 60s, was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where police said he was listed in stable condition.

According to police, the officer inside the car was not injured.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information on what led up to the collision.

